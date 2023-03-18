The secret: Start with your cuticles. Cuticle care isn't just about looks (although, frayed, rough skin does take away from an elevated mani). Your cuticle has an essential function, too, as it provides a barrier around your nail bed and protects it from bacteria. This means when your cuticles are in less than ideal condition (dry, peeling, etc.), that function will be affected as well.

"If the cuticle compromise persists, the nail will eventually grow in irregularly," board-certified dermatologist and nail expert Dana Stern, M.D., once told mbg. "This is because the cuticle overlies the nail matrix, which is the nail-producing center of the nail." To sum it up: Cuticle care is essential for thriving, long nails.

So while cuticle oil might seem like a frivolous addition to your routine, let us be very clear—it's not. But that doesn't mean you must buy a super expensive yet tiny product; you can actually use clean and organic body oils for that dual function.