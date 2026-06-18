Why Your Creatine Routine Should Be Based On Your Dosha, Not Your Gender
We have more supplements available to us than at any point in human history, and for many women the question of what to actually take, and how, has never felt more confusing.
Creatine is the clearest example of this right now. In a few short years, it has moved from gym culture into the center of the conversation about women's health, brain function, and healthy aging. The research is encouraging. And still, I hear the same thing from many women: I tried it but I’m not sure if it’s working.
Often the problem is not creatine. The problem is the “one-size-fits-all” approach behind it.
The research gap we need to talk about
Most of what we know about creatine comes from studies in young male athletes. That’s not a small footnote. Women have 70 to 80% lower1 endogenous creatine stores than men to begin with, and hormone-related changes across midlife affect how we make and use it. Much of the standard guidance was built on bodies that are not ours.
However, the research specific to women is catching up and it’s encouraging. In 2025, one of the first randomized trials to include perimenopausal women2 found that eight weeks of creatine measurably raised brain creatine levels at a daily dose well below the gym-standard five grams. The same trial also showed a steadier mood in the participants.*
A 2024 meta-analysis3 of randomized trials found that creatine may support memory, attention, and processing speed, with women among those who appear to benefit most. And in postmenopausal women, pairing creatine with resistance training has shown benefits for muscle and for measures of bone strength.*
So creatine is promising. What the research has not yet answered is which creatine, at what dose, for which woman. Matching an intervention to the individual is precisely where Ayurveda has always started.
Why “made for women” still isn't made for you
Ayurveda has always understood what modern research is only beginning to formalize: two people with the same diagnosis, the same age, the same lab values can respond in very different ways to the same treatment.
I see it with creatine. Two women take the same dose. One notices clearer thinking and steadier energy. The other feels wired, scattered, more inflamed. That’s not a supplement problem. Rather, it’s a personalization problem.
In Ayurveda, we map individual variation through your dosha, your constitutional pattern, the particular way the qualities of the elements express in your body and mind. Your dosha shapes how you produce and use energy, how you hold hydration, and how you respond to stress.
Creatine acts on exactly these systems: cellular hydration, energy metabolism, and nervous system function.*
Matched to your constitution, creatine tends to show up in ways you can feel. Matched poorly, the benefit can be slower or quieter, which is often why many women wonder if it's working at all.
Your constitution shapes your response
There are three primary constitutional patterns in Ayurveda.
- Vata tends toward dryness, lightness, and variable energy, with a sensitive nervous system.
- Pitta runs hot, focused, and metabolically driven.
- Kapha tends toward slower, steadier, heavier energy.
Creatine meets each of these patterns differently. For a Kapha constitution, its activating, energizing signal is often exactly what the system is asking for. For a Pitta constitution that already runs hot, that same signal calls for more care, because more is not always better. For a Vata constitution, how it is taken can matter as much as whether it is taken at all.*
How much, when, and what to pair it with all depend on your constitution. No generic chart can tell you that. For many people, that’s between 3 and 5 grams a day.
A few principles that apply to everyone
A few things hold for everyone.
- Choose the right form: Creatine monohydrate is the most researched form, and the one used in the bulk of the studies cited above4. A third-party tested product 5helps ensure that what is on the label is what is in the bottle. I personally take mindbodygreen's creatine brain+ and also recommend it to others because it pairs creatine with taurine+, a combination that supports both muscle and brain energy that I find especially well suited to women.*
- Pair it with resistance training: The bone and muscle benefits show up most consistently alongside regular strength work. Creatine supports the training you are already doing. It’s not a substitute for it.*
- Give it time and pay attention: Four to six weeks is a fair window to notice shifts in energy, focus, mood, and sleep.* Your own response is real information. If you feel steadier and clearer, that is meaningful. If nothing changes, that matters too, and it may be a sign your approach needs adjusting to fit you.
- Check with your physician first: As with any supplement, talk with your doctor before you begin, especially if you take medication or are managing an ongoing health condition.
Start with your constitution
I always start with constitution before I start with supplements. What I have learned from more than two decades in both Western medicine and Ayurveda is this: even the most powerful intervention, given to the wrong person in the wrong way, may not work the way you are hoping. The right support, matched to your specific biology, has a way of changing everything.
If you haven’t mapped your constitution yet, that’s where I would start. It’s why I created the Dosha-Data Assessment, a free tool for understanding your constitutional pattern, so that whatever you try, including creatine, can begin from who you actually are.
This is not a trend. It is 5,000 years of accumulated human wisdom about the individual, now meeting a fast-growing body of modern science that confirms it. We are fortunate to have both.
Avanti Kumar-Singh, MD, is a physician and Ayurveda expert. She is the author of The Longevity Formula and the CEO and Co-founder of Arvasi.
5 Sources
- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/3/877
- https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/27697061.2025.2551184
- https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2024.1424972/full
- https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1186/s12970-021-00412-w
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S030881462501533X?via%3Dihub