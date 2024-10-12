Nonalcoholic beer isn't beneficial for only athletes, though. The same 2012 study found that polyphenol-rich beverages may reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Not to mention, a 2016 study found that the more a person drinks, the greater their risk of developing cancer1 , especially head and neck cancers. In June 2020, for the first time in 20 years, the American Cancer Society updated its guidelines to remove alcohol consumption in any moderation.