Former Pro-Athlete

Richie Crowley is the former captain of the men’s USA U-18 team and played professionally for three seasons in Europe, including winning a French National Championship and playing for the Italian National Team. He has degrees in Political Science and Economics from Brown University.

Crowley is also the founder and chief creative officer at RICKiRICKi, a creative project management agency. He has toured as a corporate speaker, published works of poetry and writing, and appeared as a guest on numerous podcasts. His past and current projects are populated with the individuals and brands that are driving the movements of global culture, from dance music to tattoo, meditation to sober curiosity, and the attitudes of maturing men.