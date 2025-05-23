So much of skin care is pure guesswork: For example, you can study up on a certain type of retinol, but you still won't know how it works for you until you actually test it. And even then, it may take a few rounds to determine whether or not it's doing the job. Sure, you may know immediately if a product causes an allergic reaction, but oftentimes skin care takes a few days to show signs like clogged pores or increased oil production. "Over time, [journaling] gives you a lot of clues as to what really your skin gravitates toward," says Yoon. And, alternatively, what it cannot bear.