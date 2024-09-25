On the flip side, surprise and novelty can actually be therapeutic. The more spontaneous and creative experiences we have, the more happy, fulfilled, and even successful we become. This is because these experiences activate something called "divergent thinking1 ," which is a cognitive process that helps us imagine outside the box and feel comfortable with doing things we may not have before. It also releases dopamine and other neurotransmitters that help us feel more motivated, connected, and inspired.