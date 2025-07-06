In Boston, pediatrician Michael Yogman writes a new kind of prescription for his young patients: the arts and play. Yogman, who is also an assistant clinical professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, prescribes his patients a daily playful activity to be done with a caregiver or friends, such as dancing, drawing, or playing pretend. He tailors his "prescriptions" to match the needs and preferences of each child, emphasizing the idea of joyful engagement. Michael says, "Children need different things. They have specific likes and dislikes depending on their developmental stage and their emotional engagement. We work to find the best fit that maximizes joyful discovery." Michael's goal is to head off stress, loneliness, and anxiety by helping his patients understand and process their emotions and build skills for the future.