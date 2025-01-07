Advertisement
Why Are Virgos So Sarcastic? Here's What To Understand About This Zodiac Sign
We can learn a lot about what people think based on what they're searching online—including how people view the 12 signs of the zodiac. Take Google's trend reports, for instance; Based on searches, it appears the Virgos of the world have given themselves a reputation.
Lots of people search phrases like "Why is [insert sign] so...," and for Virgo, a lot of people are searching, "Why are Virgos so sarcastic?"
As it turns out, there's an astrological reason the maidens of the zodiac can come off a little sardonic. Here's what to know.
So, why are Virgos so sarcastic?
If you've ever met a Virgo, there's no denying they have high standards. Virgos are perfectionists and tend to think of themselves as the role models of the world. Their sarcasm, then, comes from an impatience or frustration towards others.
After all, as a sign that always thinks they're right, they have very low levels of tolerance when their standards aren't met. But with their quick wit and sharp tongues, a testy Virgo won't be able to resist making a sarcastic remark.
Of course, sarcasm is passive-aggressive, and more direct Virgos will skip past it and go straight for directly aggressive comments. But most of them don't mean to be malicious or difficult—they just don't understand why everyone else doesn't just "get it" like they do.
Ruled by Mercury, the planet of information and communication and associated with the Hermit tarot card, Virgos tend to act like nit-picky and disgruntled geniuses. They're too smart for their own good, because they know how to make everything better—so when other people get in the way of that, the sarcasm comes out.
The takeaway
It's worth noting that a mature and more evolved Virgo will be able to keep their sarcasm to themselves when they need to. (But yes, they're probably still making comments in their head.) At the end of the day, Virgos are critical because they're always trying to make everything the best it can be—and that does often lend itself to sarcasm on their part.
