Why Are Some Foods So Hard To Resist? New Research Has An Answer
Ever notice how some foods seem to call your name long after you're full, while others barely cross your mind?
Researchers are exploring how food composition and individual eating habits might shape how difficult certain foods feel to resist.
In a recent survey of 1,664 U.S. adults1, researchers investigated whether food addiction and disordered eating symptoms could help explain why some foods feel more addictive than others.
About the study
Researchers examined whether symptoms of food addiction and disordered eating influenced how problematic people found certain foods. They also investigated whether body mass index (BMI) played a role.
The study focused on two food categories. Ultra-processed foods are made using industrial methods and ingredients that often make them convenient, shelf-stable, and appealing. Hyperpalatable foods go above set limits for at least two of these nutrients: fat, sugar, sodium, or starchy carbohydrates.
In June 2024, researchers surveyed 1,664 U.S. adults. Participants reported their height and weight, completed questionnaires about food addiction and disordered eating symptoms, and rated 99 randomly selected foods on how problematic they felt to eat.
Food addiction symptoms were linked to higher ratings
Ultra-processed and hyperpalatable foods received higher addictiveness ratings than minimally processed foods. The differences were even greater among people with more food addiction or disordered eating symptoms.
People without food addiction symptoms rated ultra-processed foods an average of 30.7 out of 100, compared with 17.9 for minimally processed foods.
Among those who met the threshold for food addiction, ratings climbed to 41.3 and 21.0, respectively.
People at high risk for an eating disorder also rated hyperpalatable foods higher, at 41.7 compared with 29.3 for foods that weren't hyperpalatable.
BMI was initially associated with higher addictiveness ratings, but that link disappeared after researchers accounted for food addiction and disordered eating symptoms.
Body size alone didn't explain how problematic people found certain foods.
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Why certain foods have a stronger pull
The researchers suggest that perceived food addictiveness depends on both the food and the person eating it. Food composition still matters, though.
Even participants with the highest levels of food addiction and disordered eating symptoms rated minimally processed and non-hyperpalatable foods more than 20 points lower than ultra-processed and hyperpalatable options.
This suggests that certain combinations of nutrients may have a stronger pull, rather than people finding all foods equally difficult to resist.
In fact, people with no food addiction symptoms rated ultra-processed and hyperpalatable foods as more problematic than people with severe symptoms rated minimally processed foods.
One important caveat: This was an online survey based on self-reported information.
It measured how problematic participants perceived foods to be, not how much they actually ate or whether those foods caused addictive behaviors. It also can't establish cause and effect.
Getting curious about your eating habits
If certain foods feel particularly hard to put down, a few simple strategies can help you better understand your eating habits without adding guilt:
- Notice the moments: Pay attention to when you tend to reach for these foods.
- Identify your patterns: Notice which foods feel hardest to stop eating and what they have in common. Understanding your eating patterns can help you recognize what influences your choices.
- Skip the addiction label: Finding certain foods hard to resist doesn't mean you need to label yourself as addicted.
- Get support when needed: If eating feels distressing or difficult to manage, a registered dietitian or mental health professional who understands disordered eating can help.
The takeaway
Your snack cravings aren't a character flaw.
Food composition and your relationship with eating can both influence what's hardest to resist, so understanding your habits is a much better starting point than blaming yourself for a snack you can't seem to put down.