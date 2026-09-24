The study is considered "the clearest evidence to date that bulimia nervosa is associated with reproducible differences in brain structure," per Laura A. Berner, PhD, Director of the Center for Computational Psychiatry at Mount Sinai, in a press release. The location of these brain differences is what the team didn't anticipate—surface area of the outer layer is a feature largely set early in development, which raises the question of whether some of it reflects vulnerability that was present before symptoms ever started.