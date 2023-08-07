The travel must-haves? Protein and collagen powder.

“I usually bring a shaker bottle and a few packets of protein powder to mix with water if I need a quick protein option when on the road,” says registered dietician Jessica Cording, R.D. “I also always travel with a few sticks of unflavored collagen to easily add protein to my day if needed. I’ll stir it into coffee, yogurt, or soup.”

Protein is great for helping you stay full, but collagen may help you stay regular while traveling as well.

In one clinical study1 , 40 healthy women took 20 grams of bovine collagen peptides each day, split into two servings. The results? After eight weeks of collagen supplementation, 93% (13 out of 14 women) of those who completed the study experienced noteworthy improvements in digestion, including bloating and abdominal comfort.*