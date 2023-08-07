Why An RD Always Brings Protein & Collagen Powder On Vacation
Vacation is meant to be a time when you can indulge in experiences that bring you joy and fill you with a sense of adventure.
However, that doesn't mean your regular nutrition habits must fall by the wayside. According to a dietitian, bringing supplements in your carry-on can help keep your well-being on balance, so you can enjoy all the culinary adventures you please. Here, discover the specific supplements she never forgets while traveling.
Why an RD travels with collagen & protein powder
The travel must-haves? Protein and collagen powder.
“I usually bring a shaker bottle and a few packets of protein powder to mix with water if I need a quick protein option when on the road,” says registered dietician Jessica Cording, R.D. “I also always travel with a few sticks of unflavored collagen to easily add protein to my day if needed. I’ll stir it into coffee, yogurt, or soup.”
Protein is great for helping you stay full, but collagen may help you stay regular while traveling as well.
In one clinical study1, 40 healthy women took 20 grams of bovine collagen peptides each day, split into two servings. The results? After eight weeks of collagen supplementation, 93% (13 out of 14 women) of those who completed the study experienced noteworthy improvements in digestion, including bloating and abdominal comfort.*
So it's worth tossing your favorite protein or collagen powder into your tote. But no matter which powder you travel with, be sure to keep an eye out for added sugars. “Sucralose and sugar alcohols could cause GI distress—major bummer when traveling,” Cording says.
As for the collagen powder, make sure you find a product with a hefty dose of collagen peptides, like mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen+.
This sugar-free powder contains 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides for optimal digestion, in addition to vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, L-glutamine and more.*
Keep it on-hand for daily use and while traveling, so you can maintain a balanced gut.*
Add a scoop to your latte, oats, or smoothie for a quick boost. Here, more on collagen’s benefits if you’re curious.
The takeaway
No blender? No problem. An R.D. recommends bringing a shaker bottle to mix up her protein and collagen powders. Not sure which you should choose? Feel free to read this guide discussing the difference between protein powder and collagen.
