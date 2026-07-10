New Research Finds Regional Differences Could Majorly Impact Sperm Quality
There are a number of factors that influence sperm quality, from diet, to stress, to alcohol consumption, and more. But according to new research published in the journal Human Reproduction, where you live—and the environmental toxins that come with it—could have more of an impact on sperm quality than we previously thought. Here's what they found.
Studying sperm quality by region
For this study, researchers wanted to take a closer look at how location impacts sperm quality. To do so, they analyzed sperm quality, as well as lifestyle factors, from nearly 400 men across different regions in Spain.
Along with the region participants were from, data included their physical activity levels, medical history, BMI, alcohol and coffee consumption, etc.
And interestingly enough, many of the participants had very similar lifestyles—yet very different levels of sperm quality. The highest-performing sperm came from the north of Spain, while significantly lower quality sperm was found in central and southern Spain. Namely, the average total motile sperm count in the north was 94.35 million, while in central Spain, it was only 50.11 million.
As lead study author Professor Rocío Núñez-Calonge Ph.D. explains in a news release, "What was most remarkable for us was that the strongest semen quality parameters were consistently found in northern Spain. At the same time, we were surprised to find that lifestyle habits were very similar across all the geographical areas studied."
Why it matters
So, if the Spanish lifestyle is relatively consistent across different regions of Spain, but sperm quality varies around the country, what does this say about our environment's impact on sperm quality?
As Núñez-Calonge notes, "If, based on the results of this study, we rule out male lifestyle habits as the explanation for the geographical differences observed in semen quality, it seems likely that these variations may instead be related to differences in environmental exposure, such as levels of pollution or other environmental contaminants present in those areas."
And while this study solely focused on Spanish men, Núñez-Calonge also notes that the findings would likely translate to other countries, citing existing research on environmental toxins and sperm quality.
To that end, the quest for healthy sperm is not just an individual fight, but a public health matter. "Given the widespread presence of air pollution in many urban environments, its potential effects on male fertility deserve further investigation," Núñez-Calonge says, adding, "Stronger public health policies aimed at reducing exposure to pollutants, industrial chemicals, and plastic-derived compounds should be considered as a priority for protecting reproductive health in future generations."
The takeaway
The findings of this research point to an important factor in the fertility equation, especially in an age where male fertility has been steadily declining. While individuals can certainly take steps to increase their own fertility, exposure to environmental toxins like air pollution may pose a real threat to healthy sperm, reinforcing the importance of clean air as a public health issue.