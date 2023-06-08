Once & For All: Should You Start Taking Collagen Supplements In Your 30s?

Before we dive into age logistics, let us clear up one thing: Research shows that ingesting hydrolyzed collagen peptides can, in fact, support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density1 —despite common myths that collagen supplements don’t work.*

How? Well hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen2 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.*

But of course, you don’t necessarily need to take collagen supplements when you’re 15 years old, so when does the collagen clock start ticking? According to research, your collagen production decreases about 1% a year2 after your mid-20s.

That's not to say you need to spend your last dollar on collagen supplements the second you turn 25, but it is a good idea to incorporate them into your lifestyle earlier rather than later for the sake of skin longevity.*

A caveat: When looking for a worthwhile collagen supplement, you should be extra picky. These products run on the expensive side, so you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best of the best. Below, a few tips to keep in mind when shopping: