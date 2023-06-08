Once & For All: Should You Start Taking Collagen Supplements In Your 30s?
Given that everyone flashes their handful of capsules that “changed their life” on social media nowadays, finding the best supplements for your unique lifestyle may feel more confusing than ever.
What’s more, knowing when you should start taking said supplements is a whole other piece of the puzzle. This is especially true when it comes to skin aging supplements, like collagen.
Advertisement
Should you start taking collagen in your 30s?
Before we dive into age logistics, let us clear up one thing: Research shows that ingesting hydrolyzed collagen peptides can, in fact, support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density1—despite common myths that collagen supplements don’t work.*
How? Well hydrolyzed collagen peptides have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen2 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin.*
But of course, you don’t necessarily need to take collagen supplements when you’re 15 years old, so when does the collagen clock start ticking? According to research, your collagen production decreases about 1% a year2 after your mid-20s.
That's not to say you need to spend your last dollar on collagen supplements the second you turn 25, but it is a good idea to incorporate them into your lifestyle earlier rather than later for the sake of skin longevity.*
A caveat: When looking for a worthwhile collagen supplement, you should be extra picky. These products run on the expensive side, so you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best of the best. Below, a few tips to keep in mind when shopping:
- Opt for bovine collagen peptides over vegan formulas
- Look for additional beauty ingredients like hyaluronic acid and biotin*
- Make sure vitamin C is in the mix (as it supports collagen)*
- Find a formula you’ll actually take every day
Advertisement
If you’d rather not search high and low for the perfect formula, a safe bet is the mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+. This unique blend checks every box above plus many more, bringing you a dynamic blend of ingredients for healthy skin aging in an easy-to-use powder formula.*
Place a scoop in your coffee, add it to your morning smoothie, or try the rich chocolate variety in your overnight oats or yogurt parfait.
The takeaway
Your body’s natural production of collagen begins to dip in your mid-20s, so it’s best to start taking collagen supplements soon after that point if you can. Be sure to look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides and find a formula you’ll actually take every day. For more information on collagen supplements (including full-body benefits) check out this guide.*
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.