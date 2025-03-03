Skip to Content
Integrative Health

If I Go Even A Few Days Without My Favorite Supplement, My Gut Feels It

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
March 03, 2025
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Unrecognizable Woman Relaxing At Home Drinking Tea
Image by VisualSpectrum / Stocksy
March 03, 2025

There are so many supplements out there nowadays promising a variety of benefits depending on your needs. I have my few standbys, but there's one that I take religiously every day—and I immediately notice if I miss it, even for just a few days.

It's a probiotic, and since experiencing the benefits firsthand, I'll never stop telling all my friends and family to hop on the gut health train. Here's why.

Why I take a probiotic every day

I've been taking a probiotic for over four years now, and I've tried a few different brands and bacteria strains to find one that works best for me.

If you need a refresher on what a probiotic actually is, it's a supplement of live microorganisms, taken with the intent to help restore your gut microbiome with good bacteria, which can have a bunch of benefits. (Here's a quick list of our favorites to try yourself!)

The main reason I started taking probiotics, personally, was because I had read (on mindbodygreen, actually!) that eczema can be a sign of poor gut health but the right probiotic strains might help.

Lucky for me, they really did! And while I still get the occasional patch of dry skin here and there during the colder months, it doesn't even come close to how angry and inflamed my skin got before.

And the benefits of probiotics don't stop there. On the topic of skin, I noticed my acne improved along with the eczema. And when it came to digestion, after a few months of consistently taking probiotics, one day I realized, Wait, when was the last time I was even bloated? It's been a minute...

Where I once struggled with uncomfortable bloating and regularity issues, taking a probiotic daily has really helped my digestion stay regular and keep the bloat at bay.

When I don't take it, it's another story

By now I've set myself up with a subscription service so I never miss my daily probiotic. Once upon a time, however, I was buying them at the store, and there would always be a few days, or even a week when I would run out.

And to say I could feel the difference almost immediately is not an exaggeration. Not only does my body seem less primed to handle inflammation when I haven't taken my probiotic (i.e., itchy skin, angry acne, etc.), but my stomach is way more...noisy, for lack of a better word.

Of course, noticing the difference was enough encouragement for me to go pick up my next bottle, and now I try my hardest to avoid missing a day altogether.

The takeaway

If you're not on the probiotic train, it might be high time to hop on. Sometimes you don't realize how much better you can feel until you actually do the thing that makes you feel better, and for me, that was taking a quality, research-backed probiotic.

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well
Integrative Health

I'm An OB/GYN Who Works Nights—4 Hacks To Maintain Energy & Sleep Well

Jamie Schneider

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia
Integrative Health

This Is The Biggest Risk Factor For Insomnia

Sarah Regan

Get Ready To Brag About Your HRV Score After Trying These Underrated Tips
Integrative Health

Get Ready To Brag About Your HRV Score After Trying These Underrated Tips

Hannah Frye

Feeling Low Lately? You Might Be Deficient In This, Research Says
Women's Health

Feeling Low Lately? You Might Be Deficient In This, Research Says

Sarah Regan

This Can Help Prevent Cognitive & Neurological Conditions, Experts Says
Integrative Health

This Can Help Prevent Cognitive & Neurological Conditions, Experts Says

Sarah Regan

Research Reveals A Link Between Eye Health & Dementia Prevention
Integrative Health

Research Reveals A Link Between Eye Health & Dementia Prevention

Hannah Frye

I'm A Natural Night Owl: Here's How I Trained Myself To Be Up At 6:30 A.M.
Integrative Health

I'm A Natural Night Owl: Here's How I Trained Myself To Be Up At 6:30 A.M.

Angela Holliday-Bell, MD

What Women 50+ Need To Know About Heart Disease Risk, From An MD
Women's Health

What Women 50+ Need To Know About Heart Disease Risk, From An MD

Hannah Frye

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say
Integrative Health

Do You Keep Supplements In The Fridge? Here's What The Experts Say

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

