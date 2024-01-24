Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

If I Go Even A Few Days Without My Favorite Supplement, My Gut Feels It

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
January 24, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Gillian Vann / Stocksy
January 24, 2024

There are so many supplements out there nowadays promising a variety of benefits depending on your needs. I have my few standbys, but there's one that I take religiously every day—and I immediately notice if I miss it, even for just a few days.

It's a probiotic, and since experiencing the benefits firsthand, I'll never stop telling all my friends and family to hop on the gut health train. Here's why.

Why I take a probiotic every day

I've been taking a probiotic for over four years now, and I've tried a few different brands and bacteria strains to find one that works best for me.

If you need a refresher on what a probiotic actually is, it's a supplement of live microorganisms, taken with the intent to help restore your gut microbiome with good bacteria, which can have a bunch of benefits. (Here's a quick list of our favorites to try yourself!)

The main reason I started taking probiotics, personally, was because I had read (on mindbodygreen, actually!) that eczema can be a sign of poor gut health, but that the right probiotic strains might help.

Lucky for me, they really did! And while I still get the occasional patch of dry skin here and there during the colder months, it doesn't even come close to how angry and inflamed my skin would get before.

And the benefits of probiotics don't stop there. On the topic of skin, I noticed my acne improved along with my the eczema. And when it came to digestion, after a few months of consistently taking probiotics, one day I realized, Wait, when was the last time I was even bloated? Its been a minute...

Where I once struggled with uncomfortable bloating and regularity issues, taking a probiotic daily has really helped my digestion stay regular at keep the bloat at bay.

When I don't take it, it's another story

By now I've set myself up with a subscription service so I never miss my daily probiotic. Once upon a time, however, I was buying them at the store, and there would always be a few days, or even a week, where I would run out.

And to say I could feel the difference almost immediately is not an exaggeration. Not only does my body seem less primed to handle inflammation when I haven't taken my probiotic (i.e. itchy skin, angry acne, etc.), but my stomach is way more...noisy, for lack of a better word.

Of course, noticing the difference was enough encouragement for me to go pick up my next bottle, and now, I try my hardest to avoid missing a day all together.

The takeaway

If you're not on the probiotic train, it might be high time to hop on. Sometimes you don't realize how much better you can feel until you actually do the thing that makes you feel better, and for me, that was taking a quality, research-backed probiotic.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Eating More Protein May Mess With Your Regularity If You Don't Do This
Integrative Health

Eating More Protein May Mess With Your Regularity If You Don't Do This

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Integrative Health

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM

Health & Wellness Experts Say This Probiotic Helps Manage Weight & Bloat*
Integrative Health

Health & Wellness Experts Say This Probiotic Helps Manage Weight & Bloat*

mbg editorial

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

Experts Say Many Vitamin D Supplements Aren't Doing Their Job — Is Yours?
Integrative Health

Experts Say Many Vitamin D Supplements Aren't Doing Their Job — Is Yours?

Lauren Del Turco, CPT

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's (Very) Hot Take On 3 Buzzy Brain Foods
Mental Health

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's (Very) Hot Take On 3 Buzzy Brain Foods

Jason Wachob

Trying To Cut Out Midday Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead
Integrative Health

Trying To Cut Out Midday Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead

Hannah Frye

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It

Jessica McCabe

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under
Women's Health

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Eating More Protein May Mess With Your Regularity If You Don't Do This
Integrative Health

Eating More Protein May Mess With Your Regularity If You Don't Do This

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)
Integrative Health

The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

Romie Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM

Health & Wellness Experts Say This Probiotic Helps Manage Weight & Bloat*
Integrative Health

Health & Wellness Experts Say This Probiotic Helps Manage Weight & Bloat*

mbg editorial

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day
Integrative Health

This Is What A Neuroscientist (Who Studies Hunger) Eats In A Day

Hannah Frye

Experts Say Many Vitamin D Supplements Aren't Doing Their Job — Is Yours?
Integrative Health

Experts Say Many Vitamin D Supplements Aren't Doing Their Job — Is Yours?

Lauren Del Turco, CPT

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's (Very) Hot Take On 3 Buzzy Brain Foods
Mental Health

A Nutritional Psychiatrist's (Very) Hot Take On 3 Buzzy Brain Foods

Jason Wachob

Trying To Cut Out Midday Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead
Integrative Health

Trying To Cut Out Midday Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead

Hannah Frye

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Why Sleep Doesn't Come Easy To People With ADHD & What To Do About It

Jessica McCabe

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under
Women's Health

This Underrated Nutrient Was Just Linked To Depression In Women 30 & Under

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.