Pro stylist and founder of Trademark Beauty Joseph Maine said that 2023 will be the “return of the updo.” But we’re not talking about anything prim and proper—instead, the new aesthetic is all about tousled waves, bouncy curls, and a perfectly undone finish.

“For the last few years, we have seen lots of down, loose waves or tucked-behind-the-ears styles all over the red carpet,” Maine says. The updos, however, followed a different trend—especially the super-sleek bun. Now we’re starting to see more intricate updos take over, Maine says. But why the switch?

Apart from the general shift towards more effortless beauty trends, the touseled updo mimics the classic Pamela Anderson-esque style that has seen a resurgence throughout 2022, especially after the limited series Pam & Tommy released earlier this year.

“From the tousled Pam Anderson-inspired look to sculptured upstyles including finger waves, it will be a glamorous red carpet year,” Maine adds.

The best part is that these looks are easier to nail (especially for those with curly or wavy hair), and they’re a healthier alternative for your scalp and strands. You see, when the hair is pulled too tight, you risk damaging the scalp and potentially experiencing targeted bald spots—more formally known as traction alopecia.

All of that being said: It's not like anyone needs an official green light to style their hair a certain way, but the pros are predicting a strong resurgence of the updo. Here, we grabbed Maine’s step-by-step tutorial to help you out. Have your texture spray at the ready.