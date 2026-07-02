What Your Mole Count Could Reveal About Your Melanoma Risk
When people talk about preventing melanoma, the advice is usually pretty straightforward: wear sunscreen, avoid tanning beds, and don't ignore a mole that's changing.
All of that is important. But as someone who's covered in moles myself, I've often wondered why some people naturally have so many more than others. Is it just years in the sun? Or were some of us always going to develop more?
A massive new genetics study1, published in Nature Communications, offers some answers to my questions. By analyzing nearly 86,000 people, researchers uncovered dozens of previously unknown genes linked to mole count, revealing that the biology behind moles extends far beyond skin pigmentation or sun exposure. The findings could eventually help doctors identify people at higher melanoma risk long before cancer develops.
Why researchers studied mole count in nearly 86,000 people
The study combined genetic data from 14 previous genome-wide association studies, including 85,965 adults of European ancestry, making it the largest investigation of mole genetics to date. Researchers weren't simply interested in counting moles. They wanted to understand why some people naturally develop many more than others and whether those same genetic pathways overlap with melanoma.
Previous research has shown that mole count is highly heritable, with genetics explaining roughly 60 to 70% of the variation between people. This new study dramatically expanded that understanding, identifying 29 genetic regions associated with mole count, including 24 that had never been linked to it before.
The team also identified more than 250 candidate genes that appear to influence mole development. Many of them are involved in immune regulation, cell growth, inflammation, and DNA repair, suggesting that the biology driving mole formation is much more complex than simply determining skin color or how easily someone burns in the sun.
What the study found about moles & melanoma risk
One finding stood out almost immediately. Nearly every genetic region associated with having more moles was also associated with melanoma risk.
That doesn't mean moles become cancer automatically. In fact, most never will. But it reinforces the idea that people with a higher total mole count are generally at greater risk of developing melanoma.
Researchers estimate that about one-third of melanomas arise from an existing mole, while the remaining cases develop as entirely new spots on the skin. Either way, your mole pattern provides important information about your overall risk.
Perhaps the most interesting discovery was why these genes appear to matter. Several of the newly identified genes influence immune pathways rather than pigmentation alone. This suggests that melanoma risk may be shaped not only by how your skin responds to ultraviolet light, but also by how your immune system regulates abnormal cell growth and monitors damaged cells over time.
The researchers also developed a genetic "polygenic risk score" that predicts someone's tendency to develop more moles. It's not ready for routine medical use, but it points toward a future where genetic information could be combined with family history, skin type, and sun exposure to create more personalized melanoma screening recommendations.
What you can actually do with this information
The practical takeaway isn't to start counting every mole on your body or assume you're destined to develop melanoma because you have a lot of them. Instead, think of your mole pattern as another piece of your health.
If you have dozens of moles, atypical-looking moles, or a family history of melanoma, it's worth mentioning that to your primary care physician or dermatologist. You may benefit from regular full-body skin exams or total-body photography to monitor changes over time.
At home, make skin checks part of your routine every month or so. Dermatologists recommend watching for the ABCDE signs of melanoma:
- A: Asymmetry
- B: Irregular borders
- C: Multiple or uneven colors
- D: Diameter larger than about 6 millimeters
- E: Evolution, meaning any mole that's changing in size, shape, color, or symptoms
It's equally important to pay attention to the "ugly duckling" sign. If one mole looks noticeably different from all the others on your body, it's worth having it evaluated.
And, of course, none of this replaces the basics, like wearing broad-spectrum sunscreen, seeking shade during peak UV hours, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding tanning beds.
The takeaway
This study is a good reminder that melanoma risk isn't determined by a single factor. Sun exposure still matters tremendously, but it's only one piece of the puzzle. Your genetics, your family history, and even something as simple as how many moles you naturally have all contribute to the bigger picture.
While genetic testing for melanoma risk isn't part of routine care today, paying attention to your own skin is. Knowing where your moles are, noticing when one changes, and keeping up with regular skin exams if you're at higher risk can make a meaningful difference. In melanoma, catching it early is still one of the most effective forms of prevention.