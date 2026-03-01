Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer?
When you think of skin cancer, your mind probably jumps to UV rays, sunburns, and the importance of SPF. But it turns out, your metabolic health might also play a starring role in your skin's health.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, double board-certified dermatologist and skin cancer specialist Teo Soleymani, M.D., explains that the state of your metabolism could be fueling more than just your energy levels; it could be influencing your risk for skin cancer too.
How metabolic health & skin cancer are connected
Metabolic health isn't just about weight or blood sugar levels. It's a whole-body system that affects everything from your heart to your skin. Research from the Metabolic Syndrome and Cancer Project reveals that metabolic issues like high blood pressure, glucose levels, and cholesterol are linked to increased risks of skin cancer.
This 12-year study found that high blood pressure was linked to a 17–18% higher risk of malignant melanoma in both men and women. Obesity in men and high glucose levels in women correlated with a higher risk of nonmelanoma skin cancers, particularly squamous cell carcinoma.
These findings suggest that while we often focus on the external culprits for skin damage, what's happening inside your body is just as important.
The role of immune dysfunction
Soleymani explains that skin cancers are not just the result of cellular mutations but also thrive in environments of immune dysfunction. Your immune system is like your body's defense squad, keeping watch for rogue cells that could turn cancerous.
To work properly, your immune cells need energy, and they get it through two main processes: glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS). Glycolysis is like a quick energy boost—it burns sugar fast and fuels rapid action.
OXPHOS, on the other hand, is more of a long-term energy source, breaking down glucose or fats in your cells' powerhouses (mitochondria) to keep things running smoothly.
When your metabolism is out of balance, these energy pathways don't function properly. Your immune cells either can't get the energy they need or start running inefficiently. This not only weakens your body's defense system but also gives cancer cells an edge. For example, cancer cells love sugar and rely heavily on glycolysis to fuel their growth and spread.
So, supporting your metabolic health gives your immune cells the tools they need to fight off potential dangers, like cancer, and keep your skin safe from harm.
Don't forget: Your skin is an organ
Your skin isn't just a protective barrier; it's a metabolic powerhouse. It processes hormones, communicates with your immune system, and even produces its own steroids. When these processes are disrupted—due to chronic inflammation, stress, or metabolic syndromes—skin health deteriorates, increasing the risk of cancer1.
For example, diabetes-related metabolic changes can lead to skin complications that may signal early cancer risks1. Research also found that chronic inflammation from obesity1 drives changes in adipokines, hormones that link metabolism to immune function, influencing skin cancer risk.
What can you do?
The good news is you can take steps to boost your metabolic health and reduce your skin cancer risk:
- Eat for balance: Focus on whole, nutrient-rich foods that support stable blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and gut health.
- Reduce chronic inflammation with anti-inflammatory diets rich in omega-3s and antioxidants.
- Stay active: Exercise improves metabolic health and strengthens your immune system.
- Mind your stress: Chronic stress can mess with your metabolism, making it harder for your body to fend off disease.
- Don't forget your hat and sunscreen: Protecting your skin externally is just as important as supporting it internally.
The takeaway
Skin cancer isn't just about sun exposure—it's tied to your overall health. Your metabolism, immune function, and lifestyle habits all play a role in protecting your skin. By supporting your body from the inside out, you're giving your skin the tools it needs to stay resilient. Healthy skin reflects a healthy body—everything beneath the surface matters.