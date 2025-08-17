One of the best tools you can have in your belt when it comes to managing your money is knowing yourself...really well. The majority of the actions we take with our money are spurred by our emotions and our habits. So if you want to change your money game, the first step is really understanding who you are. What are your spending triggers? Are you afraid to spend money, or do you liquidate your bank account the minute that paycheck hits? All of this info is great data that is needed to start to shift your relationship with your moola, and personality tests are a great place to look.