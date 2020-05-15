Every money plan should start with a vision for your life. Why? Because not having one is like routing a road trip from Florida to New York but not realizing you were actually starting in Idaho. Big difference. And we want to check in on our goals because, well...they change. Our money wants to work for us and help us live a great life, but it can't do that unless we identify what a "great life" means to us.

Newsflash: It's different for each person, so keep your eyes on your own paper and really identify what fits for you. Once you know this vision, you can work backward to identify the steps you need to take with your money to make progress toward your vision. Start by listing out the pieces of your dream life that are affected by your money. Do you want to take your family on a vacation every year? If so, what kind of vacation and how much do you think it will cost? Not sure? Google is your friend to help you get ideas and a ballpark of costs. It might not sound glamorous, but the act of doing the research to obtain an estimate will actually fire you up, and those emotions are exactly what we are going for because they are the magic motivation elixir.

When we know where we want to go, we are more likely to take the steps to get there.