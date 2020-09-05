One of the best tools you can have in your belt when it comes to managing your money, is knowing yourself...really well. The majority of the actions we take with our money are spurred from our emotions and our habits. So if you want to change your money game, the first step is really understanding who you are. What are your spending triggers? Are you afraid to spend money or do you liquidate your bank account the minute that paycheck hits? All of this info is great data that is needed to start to shift your relationship with your moolah and personality tests are a great place to look.

If you are a fan of the Enneagram, you can begin to explore your type to shed some light on your potential money tendencies. Both what will come easy to you and areas of your finances where you might need to be more mindful.

Here are some money “gifts” and challenges based on each type.