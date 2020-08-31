What your dreams are trying to tell you about your relationship

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a 35% increase in dream recall and a 15% increase in negative dreams, according to researchers from the Lyon Neuroscience Research Center. Many people are referring to these abnormally vivid dreams as pandemic dreams. Since social routines have been disrupted, many of these dreams are centered around relationships.

Dreams are the gateway to our unconscious desires and feelings, so they won’t always align with everyday reality. For example, some people may be having great sex in their dreams, but not in waking life. Others may have stressful dreams about their partner without recognizing trouble spots while awake.

So, are these relationship-focused dreams trying to tell us something deeper? Or are they just pandemic-related anxieties playing themselves out while we sleep?