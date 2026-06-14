Eating For Immune Health? Don't Forget About This Key Nutrient
Your gut is home to trillions of microorganisms, and scientists keep finding new ways they shape your health.
A new study published in Nature1 has uncovered something unexpected about the relationship between diet, gut bacteria, and immunity, and it starts with a nutrient many people aren't getting enough of.
The findings point to a direct line between what you eat, which bacteria thrive in your gut, and how well your intestinal immune system performs.
About the study
Most gut microbiome research is done in a lab, where bacteria are grown in dishes and analyzed for what they produce. But, unsurprisingly, bacteria behave very differently in a petri dish than they do inside a living body.
To get a more accurate picture, researchers used a specialized screening tool that can test how bacterial chemicals interact with more than 300 different receptors in the body, all at once.
They screened 100 different gut bacterial strains, comparing what each strain produced when grown in a lab versus inside living mice.
The key difference? Inside the body, bacteria had access to dietary nutrients (including choline from food) that aren't present in standard lab conditions.
Gut bacteria can turn the choline you eat into a powerful chemical messenger
Acetylcholine (ACh) is a chemical messenger your body uses for nerve signaling, muscle movement, and memory. What this study reveals is that certain gut bacteria can make it too, but only when dietary choline is available as a starting material.
Two bacterial strains were studied closely: Bifidobacterium breve, a species that dominates the gut in early life, and Pediococcus pentosaceus, a probiotic strain found in fermented foods.
The researchers identified the specific bacterial enzymes responsible for converting choline into ACh in both strains, then created a modified version of B. breve that couldn't produce ACh, giving them a clean comparison.
Crucially, this conversion only happened inside a living body. When these bacteria were grown in standard lab conditions without dietary choline, they didn't produce ACh at all.
Bacterial acetylcholine boosts your gut's first line of defense
When mice were colonized with ACh-producing B. breve (compared to the modified strain that couldn't make ACh), three notable things happened.
First, levels of intestinal IgA (an antibody that coats the gut lining and acts as your first line of defense against pathogens) went up. This IgA boost works through receptors that respond to ACh signals.
Second, the overall makeup of the gut microbiome shifted, suggesting that bacterial ACh production has ripple effects on the broader microbial community. Third, mice with ACh-producing bacteria showed greater resistance to gut infection.
The study describes this as a direct diet-microbiome-host connection; the choline you eat feeds bacteria that produce ACh, and that ACh strengthens the gut's immune defenses.
Why your gut's immune system matters more than you might think
The intestinal lining is constantly exposed to food, bacteria, and potential pathogens.
IgA is the antibody that patrols this environment, telling the difference between harmless microbes and genuine threats, and stopping pathogens from taking hold. When IgA levels are strong, your gut is better equipped to do that job.
The finding that bacterial ACh production boosts IgA adds a new layer to how we understand the microbiome's role in immune health.
Eating for your gut's immune system
This research was conducted in mice, and more work is needed to confirm how these findings translate to humans.
That said, the mechanisms identified (including the specific bacterial enzymes involved and the IgA and infection-resistance outcomes) make the findings meaningful even at this stage.
A few evidence-informed steps worth considering:
- Eat choline-rich foods regularly: Eggs (especially the yolk), liver, legumes, and salmon are reliable sources.
- Support your microbiome diversity: The ACh-producing strains identified in this study (including Bifidobacterium breve) thrive when you eat a fiber-rich diet. Building simple daily habits can go a long way toward sustaining that diversity.
- Consider fermented foods:Pediococcus strains are found in fermented foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, and certain fermented dairy products. Artisan cheeses are one underrated source of probiotic bacteria that support overall microbiome health.
- Think of gut health and immune health as one system: Understanding how bacterial metabolites like postbiotics contribute to that relationship adds yet another reason to invest in your gut.
The takeaway
A Nature study found that gut bacteria convert dietary choline into acetylcholine, and that this process directly strengthens IgA production and resistance to infection in the gut.
The choline you eat doesn't just support your own nerve signaling; it fuels a microbial pathway that shapes your immune defenses from the inside out. Eating choline-rich foods regularly and supporting microbiome diversity are two of the most direct ways to keep that system running.