This Food Is A Probiotic Powerhouse & It's Hiding In Your Cheese Drawer
Fermented foods are a staple for many people in the health community, and are often recommended by physicians to help support your microbiome. Kimchi, sauerkraut, and yogurt have all had their moments in the wellness spotlight.
But there's one fermented food that's been sitting in your fridge all along, quietly teeming with beneficial bacteria, and it rarely gets any credit. If you're looking to diversify your probiotic sources, artisan cheese deserves a closer look.
What makes artisan cheese different
Not all cheese is created equal. And when it comes to gut health, the gap between artisan and mass-produced cheese is significant.
Conventional cheese is typically made with pasteurized milk, standardized starter cultures, and accelerated production timelines designed for consistency, shelf life, and uniformity. On the other hand, Artisan cheese is made with raw or minimally processed milk, native microbial cultures, and slower aging processes that allow a far richer microbial ecosystem to develop.
That flourishing ecosystem is the key to artisan cheese's benefits. Raw milk carries its own naturally occurring bacteria from the animal, the environment, and the hands of the cheesemaker. During fermentation and aging, these microbes interact and evolve to generate a diverse community of live microorganisms that survive into the final product (and give artisan cheese the complex flavors it is known for).
Mass-produced cheese is typically heat-treated in ways that eliminate much of this microbial diversity. What you're left with is a product that tastes good, but lacks the living microbial complexity that gives artisan cheese it's nutritional benefits.
What the new research found
A recent study1 mapped the microbial communities living inside three traditional British artisan cheeses and found a wide range of microbial species within each, including multiple strains of lactic acid bacteria (LAB), the same class of bacteria found in probiotic supplements and fermented foods like yogurt and kefir.
What stood out was the sheer diversity of microbes found in these cheeses. Each contained its own distinct fingerprint, shaped by the milk source, aging environment, and cheesemaking process. Some of the bacteria identified are well-known for their probiotic potential, while others are less studied but appear to play important roles in fermentation and preservation.
The research also found that the microbial communities in these cheeses remained active and viable. This means the bacteria in the cheese were alive, not just present as remnants of a past fermentation, which is important because bacteria has to survive long enough to reach your gut for you to see real benefits.
How those bacteria may benefit your gut
So what does a diverse microbial community in cheese actually do for your gut?
Lactic acid bacteria, the dominant microbes in fermented dairy have been studied extensively for their contributions to gut health. A 2025 review2 found that LAB in fermented dairy products support gut health, cardiovascular health, bone density, weight management, and may even play a role in reducing cancer risk. The mechanisms include antimicrobial activity (crowding out harmful bacteria), antioxidant effects, and improvements in the bioavailability of nutrients.
A disrupted gut microbiome can have a wide range of effects on the body, and LAB can help shift the balance of your microbiome toward beneficial organisms. Research on Lactococcus lactis, a species of bacteria commonly found in cheese, found that it can survive the acidic environment of the stomach, resist bile, and successfully colonize the gut3, where it is able to support immune modulation and improve cholesterol markers from within.
The chitin bonus
Some people may be turned off by the white, bloomy rind on soft cheeses like Brie and Camembert and avoid eating it entirely. But not only is it safe to eat, this research shows that it may act as a prebiotic.
The white coating is Penicillium camemberti, a mold that produces chitin as part of its cell wall structure. Chitin is a type of dietary fiber (it's the same compound found in the shells of crustaceans and the cell walls of mushrooms), and emerging research suggests it may act as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial bacteria in the gut.
The new study specifically identified chitin in the rinds of the artisan cheeses, noting it as a potentially underappreciated source of prebiotic fiber. If confirmed by further research, this would mean that eating the rind of a soft artisan cheese delivers both probiotics (the live bacteria in the paste) and prebiotics (the chitin in the rind). Gut health researchers increasingly recognize this combination as more effective than either alone.
Why artisan cheese is often fine for sensitive stomachs
One of the most common reasons people avoid cheese is lactose intolerance. But artisan cheese, particularly the aged varieties, are often far more tolerable than most people assume.
During fermentation, lactic acid bacteria consume lactose as their primary food source. The longer a cheese ages, the more lactose gets broken down. A 2002 study4 found that hard and semi-hard cheeses contain little to no residual lactose by the time they reach maturity. The bacteria have essentially done the digestive work for you.
A 2020 systematic review5 reinforced this, finding that dairy products containing live bacteria with partially digested lactose are generally well-tolerated even by people with lactose malabsorption. The live bacteria in fermented dairy appear to help process any remaining lactose in the gut, reducing the likelihood of symptoms.
This doesn't mean people with lactose intolerance can eat cheese without consequence. It just shows us that a few bites of well-aged artisan cheddar or raw milk gouda will hit your stomach very differently than a glass of milk.
How to choose artisan cheese for gut health
Not all artisan cheese is equally rich in live bacteria. Here's what to look for:
- Raw milk cheeses: These retain the natural microbial diversity of the milk and tend to have the richest bacterial communities. Note that raw milk cheeses aged fewer than 60 days are not sold in the U.S. due to FDA regulations, but aged raw milk cheeses are widely available. Look for labels that say "raw milk" or "lait cru."
- Aged hard cheeses: Varieties like aged cheddar, Parmigiano Reggiano, Manchego, and Gruyère have undergone extensive fermentation, meaning more lactose breakdown and well-developed microbial communities
- Soft-ripened cheeses with rinds: Brie, Camembert, and similar bloomy-rind cheeses offer the chitin prebiotic bonus. Plus, their live cultures remain active right up to consumption
- Locally made or farmstead cheeses: Cheeses made on a farm where animals are raised tend to reflect a richer, more site-specific microbial terroir. Farmers markets and specialty cheese shops are your best bet for finding these types of cheeses.
- Avoid "pasteurized process cheese": Products labeled this way (think: individually wrapped slices) have been heat-treated and emulsified in ways that eliminate live cultures entirely.
The takeaway
Artisan cheese has been enjoyed for years, and now there's a growing body of evidence suggesting it may also be a genuine contributor to gut health. The extended fermentation process delivers live probiotic bacteria, potentially prebiotic fiber from the rind, and a near-complete breakdown of lactose that makes it accessible even to sensitive stomachs.
While artisan cheese shouldn't replace a diverse, fiber-rich diet or a targeted probiotic protocol, it's certainly an enjoyable addition to a gut-supportive lifestyle. So next time you're building a cheese board, pick out some nicely aged, artisan options. You're cheeseboard will become less of an indulgence, and more of a functional food.