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Women With PMOS May Be Overlooking This Key Part Of Their Health
Living with PMOS can mean juggling irregular periods, skin changes, weight concerns, and fertility challenges.
But how often does your care team ask how you're feeling emotionally? PMOS, or polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, is the newer name for what's long been known as PCOS.
A recent study1 explored how physical health, body image, and mood relate to quality of life in women with the condition.
About the study
Researchers studied 247 women ages 19 to 40 with PMOS in Ankara, Türkiye. The new research examined how body mass index (BMI), body image concerns, and depressive symptoms related to participants' quality of life.
BMI is a measure based on height and weight, while depressive symptoms can include persistent sadness or losing interest in everyday activities.
Researchers examined these factors together to better understand women's experiences beyond physical symptoms.
Body image & mood were linked to quality of life
Women with a higher BMI tended to report a lower quality of life related to PMOS. The same was true of women who felt more distressed about their body shape or reported more depressive symptoms.
These findings don't prove that any of these factors causes a lower quality of life. Because researchers assessed participants at one point in time, they couldn't determine which came first or whether the factors influenced one another.
However, the results suggest that physical health and emotional well-being are both important to the PMOS experience.
Why the emotional side of PMOS matters
PMOS can affect metabolism, skin, hair, weight, and fertility. Changes in these areas can affect body image, while managing ongoing symptoms can take an emotional toll.
Dealing with persistent acne or unexpected weight changes while managing irregular periods, for example, can affect confidence and mood.
The study didn't establish how these factors interact, but it highlights why emotional well-being deserves attention alongside physical symptoms.
A treatment plan might address hormone levels and menstrual symptoms without addressing body image distress or low mood. Managing physical symptoms doesn't necessarily mean someone feels well in other areas of life, too.
- Talk about your mood: If persistent low mood or body image distress affects your daily life, bring it up with your health care provider.
- Ask about broader support: Discuss how your care plan addresses reproductive, metabolic, and mental health. Counseling may be helpful depending on your needs.
- Check in regularly: You don't have to wait until you're struggling to discuss how you're coping. Mood and body image can be part of routine appointments, alongside questions about your cycle or bloodwork.
The takeaway
Body image and mood belong in your PMOS care right alongside your hormones and cycle, so make room for those conversations at your next appointment.
Your well-being deserves more than a passing mention.