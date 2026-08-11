1,000+ Women With PMOS Tried Different Workouts — One Type Won For Hormones
If you have Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS, formerly known as polycystic ovary syndrome), you know the symptom list can feel relentless.
Irregular periods, stubborn acne, unwanted hair growth on the face or body–many of these trace back to elevated testosterone, one of the condition's defining hormonal features.
Managing it often feels like a moving target, and the options can feel limited. New research pooling data from more than 1,000 women suggests the answer may be simpler than expected.
About the study
Exercise is already one of the first lifestyle changes recommended for managing PMOS.
Researchers wanted to know whether the type of exercise matters for hormone levels. They pulled data together from 19 clinical trials involving 1,018 women with PMOS, ages 18 to 45.
They looked at how different kinds of exercise affected two key hormones: testosterone and FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone, which helps regulate the menstrual cycle).
The exercise types were broken into three categories: aerobic (running, cycling, swimming), resistance training, and a mix of both.
Aerobic exercise lowered testosterone; other types didn't
Exercise overall lowered testosterone across all 19 studies, but the type made a real difference. Aerobic exercise stood out clearly: it showed a larger reduction than the overall result, and that finding held up consistently across multiple analyses.
Resistance training and mixed training didn't show a meaningful or consistent effect on testosterone either way.
FSH didn't shift significantly with any type of exercise.
That's likely because FSH is tightly controlled by the body's hormonal feedback loop, a system that also depends on where you are in your cycle and how your follicles are developing.
Short-term exercise may simply not be enough to move those levers. Like much of the research in women's health, this is still an emerging area.
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Why testosterone is the target
In PMOS, elevated testosterone (a condition called hyperandrogenism) is behind many of the symptoms that affect daily life most: irregular or absent periods, acne, and excess hair growth.
Exercise may help bring those levels down by reducing inflammation.
People with PMOS often have elevated levels of TNF-alpha, an inflammatory protein tied to insulin resistance, which is when the body's cells stop responding well to insulin and the body compensates by producing more of it.
Exercise appears to dial down TNF-alpha, which in turn eases insulin resistance and reduces the signal telling the ovaries to keep making androgens like testosterone.
How to use aerobic exercise as a hormone-support tool
The evidence points to aerobic movement as the most beneficial type for testosterone reduction in PMOS. Some options to consider:
- Running or jogging: Even moderate-paced runs count; the studies included both moderate- and high-intensity aerobic work.
- Cycling: Stationary or outdoor, one of the most accessible aerobic options.
- Swimming: A full-body option that's easy on the joints.
- Brisk walking: Counts as aerobic exercise and requires no equipment.
A few things worth keeping in mind as you build this into your routine:
- This is a hormone-support strategy, not a weight-loss tool: BMI didn't shift significantly in this analysis, so the goal here is hormonal, not aesthetic.
- Aerobic over resistance for this specific outcome: If testosterone reduction is your priority, the data favors aerobic training over resistance or mixed training (though all movement has broader health benefits).
- Exercise works best alongside medical care: It's a supportive lifestyle strategy, not a replacement for any treatment plan you have with your provider.
The takeaway
For women with PMOS, the type of movement matters, and aerobic exercise has the clearest hormonal case.
The science is still developing, but a consistent cardio routine is one of the more accessible ways to support testosterone balance alongside medical care.
If aerobic exercise isn't already part of your routine, it's a great place to start—and the hormonal case for it is growing.