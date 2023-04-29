Although the organization has doctors, nurses, psychologists, physiotherapists, and other caregivers working around the clock, they blend into the community as “normal” people (no white lab coats to be seen). All employees—including grocery store workers, waiters, etc.—are trained in dementia care to ensure that each resident is cared for in the highest regard.

Thanks to the community’s unique design, which prioritizes safety and accessibility for individuals with severe dementia, residents are able to explore the village as they please. They can choose to have complete privacy in their rooms, socialize in public areas with large groups, and every level of socialization in between.

A far cry from the sterile, clinical environments of nursing homes and other institutions, the dementia village care concept helps residents maintain their independence and lead relatively normal and fulfilling lives, despite their memory loss.

It also prioritizes socialization and community, which is critical for compassionate dementia care. Social isolation and dementia go hand in hand—and once symptoms progress, it can be much tougher for dementia patients to recognize their friends and family members, let alone maintain a sense of normalcy in their communities. Dementia villages give residents a safe, engaging space to socialize with one another.