Many Fish Oil Supplements Are Rancid — How To Choose A Better One
Fish oil supplements offer an array of benefits by helping to inhibit inflammatory factors, promoting heart health, and supporting cognitive function thanks to the high concentration of omega-3 fats.* But the quality of the oil can directly influence its impact on your body—and not all products match the pure quality you expect.
Rancidity is unfortunately common in many commercially available fish oils and is responsible for the overly fishy taste of the capsule (and even a fishy burp). To reap the most benefits of fish oil, you want to make sure you’re choosing a supplement that prioritizes purity and quality and that you’re storing the supplement in a way that maintains those qualities.
Here’s what you need to know about fish oils and oxidation.
What is oxidation?
Chemically speaking, oxidation is due to the addition of an oxygen atom to a compound and the removal of a hydrogen atom. It’s an undesirable chemical change that degrades the quality and stability of an oil. Oils can be oxidized to varying degrees before turning rancid and giving off a pungent smell and sour taste.
And due to the chemical structure of omega-3 fats, fish oils are especially prone to oxidation.
Avoid oxidation by choosing a high-quality supplement (and storing it right)
The best way to make sure your fish oil is not rancid by the time you take it is to select one from a source that has taken every step to minimize oxidation of the oil in these manufacturing and processing stages. And that’s exactly what mindbodygreen has done with omega-3 potency+.
This supplement is a pure fish oil from wild-caught, cold-water South Pacific fish. And get this, the oil is then encapsulated in facilities right next to the ocean—so the raw oil is not exposed to long transports via boats or planes. It’s a truly catch-to-capsule process.
All batches of omega-3 potency+ undergo a patented purification process with supercritical CO2 extraction to preserve the oil’s integrity by guarding it against oxidizing agents like heat, solvents, and oxygen. Vitamin E mixed into the fish oil and rosemary extract provide antioxidant action and further mitigate oxidation.*
Even the way the supplements are packaged in amber glass bottles protects against oxidation from UV light (better supporting its overall shelf life).
How to store your supplements at home to protect against oxidation
There are also steps you can take at home to help preserve the quality of your fish oil supplement (even if it is a high-quality one).
Store fish oil supplements in a cool, dark place, away from direct sunlight. But this doesn’t mean the refrigerator.
“Premium fish oil [like omega-3 potency+] is not designed to need refrigeration, nor are the testing parameters [for stability] based on those storage conditions,” asserts Ferira.
Leave supplement bottles sealed in their packing until you’re ready to start taking them (this prevents oxygen and moisture from sneaking in. And close the jar tightly after removing your daily dose, to recreate that seal.
The takeaway
Fish oil supplements rich in omega-3 fats are especially prone to oxidation—decreasing the quality and the potential efficacy of them. While there are certainly steps you can take at home to help reduce oxidation, it’s really everything that goes into producing the supplement that has the greatest impact on its quality, and you should be biased towards the ones with low oxidation parameters (like omega-3 potency+).