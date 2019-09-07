Suffering from a low sex drive? Try changing up your diet. What you eat can boost your libido, improve your stamina, and enhance your performance in the sheets.

For centuries, various foods have been considered aphrodisiacs. Some gain that reputation simply because they remind us of parts of the anatomy (bananas, avocado, peaches, and the infamous oyster). Spicy foods such as hot peppers cause sweating, increased heart rate, and sensations normally associated with getting it on. By virtue of their procreation status, reproductive foods and organs like fish roe, eggs, and animal genitals were believed to increase sexual desire and potency. Then there are some dishes containing vanilla or licorice that give off pleasing aromas that put us in the mood for sex.

So, maybe the answer to your bedroom woes can be found on your plate.