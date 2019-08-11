Common Mistakes That Could Lead To 'Keto Crotch' & How To Avoid Them

We've all been there: a not-so-good odor coming from "down there." And the truth is, vaginal odor can happen for a variety of reasons—from yeast infections to STDs—but lately, reports are coming in from keto dieters that they are experiencing a particularly unpleasant vaginal odor after being on the popular ketogenic diet. It's been dubbed "keto crotch."

So, what's going on here?

For background, a ketogenic diet is one that's traditionally high in fat and low in carbohydrates, with adequate amounts of protein. As a result, foods such as breads, cereals, pasta, rice, and potatoes are essentially banned from this diet. Your cells then switch over from burning sugar to burning fat. Your body produces "ketone bodies" in the process, which are by-products of fat metabolism. When this happens, you are in ketosis, and your body is using fat as its primary fuel source in the absence of carbs.

One type of ketone body is acetone. You might know it best as an ingredient in some nail polish removers. When it accumulates in the body as a result of keto dieting, it can diffuse to your mouth. You may then experience another odor, dubbed "keto breath." It produces bad breath that smells not unlike your trusty nail polish remover.

This raises the question: Can ketones build up in your vaginal area, too, and emit an odor now being called "keto crotch"? Honestly, we doctors and scientists just don't know yet because there hasn't exactly been any scientific investigation into "keto crotch."

However, I'll tell you what I think. I believe "keto crotch" occurs because of a couple big mistakes we might unknowingly be making on the keto diet.