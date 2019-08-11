Common Mistakes That Could Lead To 'Keto Crotch' & How To Avoid Them

A healthy vaginal pH is 3.5 to 4.5 pH, on the acidic end of the spectrum, which helps prevent the growth of certain microorganisms. But when you stay in ketosis for a long time, the ketones you're generating and the foods you're eating (particularly if you're loading up on acidic foods like meats, poultry, dairy, animal fats like butter, and caffeine) could be altering the pH of your vagina, possibly causing it to become more alkaline and allowing an overgrowth of bacteria—although we're not totally sure how. This overgrowth in microorganisms can cause an infection known as bacterial vaginosis (BV), characterized by a strong fishy vaginal odor and discharge—which may be what some people are calling "keto crotch."