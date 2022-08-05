The First Thing To Do To Your Plants When You Get Back From Vacation

It might seem intuitive to give your plants a drink after a vacation, but we're not talking about a typical watering. Instead of just watering your plants at soil level as usual, Aditya suggests actually spraying down their leaves too. The best way to do this is to take your plants to the sink or shower/bath and use a spray nozzle to give them a good shower, making sure to get both their leaves and their soil wet.

"This is a good way to keep your plants clean so there's no dust on their leaves and they're able to perform photosynthesis," Aditya tells mbg.

Beyond clearing off the dust that settled while you were away, this will give dry soil a much-needed soak. "If you forget to water for a while and your soil is really hard and cakey, putting it in the shower is a great way to rehydrate it," Rebecca Bullene, the founder of biophilic design shop Greenery NYC, previously told mbg.

Bullene likens dry soil to a dehydrated dry sponge: It needs to soak up some serious moisture before it can even think about doing its job again.

As always, you'll want to hose your plants down with room temperature water, as anything too hot or cold will shock them.

The one caveat is that not every plant will appreciate getting its leaves wet. If you have any drought-resistant succulents or finicky calathea, you'll want to just water them at root level as usual.

Otherwise, spray away. And while you're up close and personal with your greenery, look over its foliage for signs of pests like leaf holes and webbing. Then, let your plants dry off, and place them back in a sunny spot.