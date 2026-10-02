This Simple Metabolic Score Was Linked To 6X Higher Diabetes Risk
Your weight can tell you one thing about your health, but it can't tell you everything about your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Blood fats and cholesterol also play a role in metabolic health, which is why researchers are exploring ways to combine these measurements into a clearer picture of risk.
In a large study of more than 206,000 adults1, researchers examined a simple score that brings three familiar measurements together to see how well it tracks diabetes risk over time.
About the study
Researchers followed more than 206,000 adults in China who didn't have diabetes at the start of the study.
Between 2010 and 2016, participants underwent regular health checkups, including blood tests and body measurements. Researchers tracked new diabetes cases through follow-up blood sugar tests or a doctor's diagnosis.
The team focused on the triglyceride-cholesterol-body weight index (TCBI).
This score combines triglycerides (a type of fat in your blood), total cholesterol, and body weight. Researchers multiply these three measurements and divide the result by 1,000 to calculate the score.
Higher scores were linked to a much greater diabetes risk
Adults with the highest TCBI scores had more than six times the risk of developing diabetes compared with those with the lowest scores. This link remained even after researchers accounted for factors such as age, blood pressure, smoking, and family history.
Researchers found that diabetes risk increased as TCBI scores rose, but not at a constant rate. The increase was steeper below a score of 923 and more gradual above it. This means 923 marks a shift in the rate of increasing risk, not a cutoff between healthy and unhealthy scores.
The association between higher TCBI scores and diabetes risk was also stronger in women and adults younger than 65 than in men and older adults.
RELATED READ: Pair Creatine With This For Even More Metabolic Benefits
Why this score isn't ready for personal use
Although TCBI offers an interesting way to study diabetes risk, researchers haven't confirmed that it works equally well across different populations or adds useful information beyond existing health measurements.
The study focused on adults in China who attended routine health screenings, so more research is needed before the score can be used to assess individual risk.
How to keep tabs on your metabolic health
You don't need a new score to stay informed about your metabolic health. Focus on familiar measurements and regular check-ins instead.
- Stay on top of screenings: Blood sugar tests and cholesterol panels can help track changes in your metabolic health. Ask your provider which tests are right for you.
- Look beyond the scale: Waist circumference, physical activity, family history, and blood sugar trends all offer useful context about diabetes risk.
- Follow up on unusual results: If your blood sugar or cholesterol levels fall outside the recommended range, your provider can interpret them alongside your other risk factors and suggest next steps.
The takeaway
A combination of triglycerides, cholesterol, and body weight was linked to a sixfold difference in diabetes risk in a large study.
While researchers continue to investigate this score, routine screenings remain a more reliable way to monitor your metabolic health.