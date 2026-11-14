Need More Energy Or Better Stress Support? Here's What To Take
It's midafternoon, your brain is starting to feel a little foggy, and that second cup of coffee is looking pretty tempting.
But what if you're not just tired? Maybe you've been feeling stressed, struggling to switch off at night, or finding it harder to concentrate. These situations might all send you looking for extra support, but not every energy or focus supplement works the same way.
Caffeine, ashwagandha, and ginseng are often mentioned in the same breath, yet a recent review1 explains why their effects can be quite different.
About the review
The review's author pulled together human and animal research on caffeine, ashwagandha, and ginseng to understand how each one affects energy, focus, and stress. It looked at how these ingredients work in the body, how quickly their effects show up, and what benefits regular use might offer.
The key difference? Caffeine is a stimulant, while ashwagandha and ginseng are considered adaptogens.
These are plant compounds thought to help the body respond to stress. So, while caffeine can give you a relatively quick boost, adaptogens are generally associated with benefits that develop over time.
One works quickly, while the others take longer
Caffeine helps you feel more awake by blocking adenosine, a chemical that builds up in your brain throughout the day and makes you feel sleepy.
Its effects can peak within 30 to 120 minutes, and your body clears about half of it within three to six hours. The review found that doses of 50 to 250 milligrams a day can support alertness, concentration, and reaction time.
More isn't necessarily better, though. Consuming more than about 400 milligrams a day can increase the chances of feeling anxious, restless, or jittery.
Ashwagandha and ginseng work differently. Rather than giving you an immediate lift, they appear to influence several systems involved in the body's response to stress.
For ashwagandha, human studies using 240 to 600 milligrams daily for six to 12 weeks found reductions in perceived stress and cortisol (a hormone released during the body's stress response).
Some studies also reported improvements in anxiety symptoms and sleep quality.
Ginseng may have some faster effects on the brain, too.
A single dose has been linked to better working memory and reaction time. However, the review suggests that longer-term benefits, including support for the body's stress response, may take four to 12 weeks of consistent use.
Which one makes sense for your goals?
If you're looking for something to help you feel more awake before a workout or get through an afternoon slump, caffeine is the most straightforward choice. It works quickly and has solid evidence behind it for alertness and focus.
If ongoing stress is more of a concern, ashwagandha may be worth exploring. Its potential benefits are more closely linked to stress levels, cortisol, and sleep, rather than an instant energy boost.
Ginseng offers a slightly different mix. It may support certain aspects of brain performance, including memory and reaction time, while regular use could offer additional benefits for stress management.
These ingredients don't have to be competing options, either. Some people may use caffeine for occasional alertness while exploring ashwagandha for longer-term stress support.
What to know before adding them to your routine
Even plant-based supplements can have side effects and interact with medications.
- Ashwagandha: It can affect thyroid hormone levels, so check with your health care provider before using it if you take thyroid medication, including levothyroxine.
- Ginseng: It may interact with blood thinners, diabetes medications, and certain drugs processed by the liver.
- Caffeine: Remember to count all your sources, including coffee, tea, energy drinks, and supplements, when keeping an eye on that 400-milligram mark. Some people are also more sensitive to its effects than others.
If you're pregnant, take medication, or have an existing health condition, speak with a health care professional before starting a new supplement.
The takeaway
Not every supplement needs to give you an instant boost to be useful.
Caffeine is your go-to for alertness, while ashwagandha and ginseng may offer different benefits with time. The trick is knowing what you're asking your supplement to do before adding it to your daily lineup.