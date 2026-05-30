Does Caffeine Work Differently For Women? What New Research Shows

Women's sex hormones (like estrogen and progesterone) fluctuate in a relatively predictable pattern during the menstrual cycle. Estrogen peaks during the follicular phase, a time when many women feel more energized and strong. It's also an anabolic hormone, which means it helps build muscle and bone. Progesterone, on the other hand, peaks during the luteal phase, and many women report feeling more fatigued during this window. Progesterone has been shown to have catabolic effects2 on protein metabolism (which means muscle protein breakdown could be higher during this time). Based on this, it's reasonable to think that caffeine may impact the body differently across these phases.