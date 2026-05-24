Does Cycle-Syncing Your Workout Actually Do Anything? New Study Investigates
Should women really be training differently depending on where they are in their menstrual cycle? It's the premise behind cycle syncing, a wellness trend all over social media that says hormonal fluctuations across the month should dictate how hard, how long, and how often you work out.
This is the premise behind cycle-syncing, the practice of adjusting your diet, exercise, and lifestyle habits to align with the four phases of the menstrual cycle. The idea gained mainstream traction through social media and wellness influencers who suggest that women should do gentler workouts during their period (the menstrual phase) and save high-intensity efforts for ovulation, when estrogen peaks.
But when it comes to how the menstrual cycle actually affects muscle growth and high-intensity performance, a new study reveals a more nuanced perspective.
What the study tested
Researchers recruited 10 healthy, regularly cycling women who were 23 years old on average.
Each participant completed a 30-second Wingate anaerobic exercise cycling test, an established measure of short-duration power output. They did it three times—once during the early follicular phase (days 1–4 after the onset of menses), once during the late follicular phase (1–3 days before predicted ovulation), and once during the mid-luteal phase (6–9 days after predicted ovulation).
Cycle phases were verified using ovulation test strips and self-reported tracking over two full cycles, with performance testing occurring during the third cycle.
At each session, participants did the same warm-up and then performed the Wingate test on a research-grade stationary bike. The researchers tracked several measures of power and effort, including peak power, average power, how much performance dropped off as fatigue set in, and how hard the workout felt to the participant.
Anaerobic power stayed consistent across all three phases
No significant differences were found across menstrual cycle phases for any of the measured outcomes. Peak power, mean power, anaerobic capacity, fatigue index, and rating of perceived exertion were all statistically equivalent whether participants were in the early follicular, late follicular, or mid-luteal phase. This means the women performed the same regardless of where they were in their cycle.
These findings align with the broader research landscape. A 2025 narrative review1 on exercise performance across the menstrual cycle concluded that most studies have shown that anaerobic performance is unaffected by the menstrual cycle.
A separate narrative review2 found a notable disconnect between perception and performance. Female athletes consistently report feeling like their performance is worse during certain phases, particularly the early follicular and late luteal phases, but objective testing does not show clear, consistent effects on anaerobic, aerobic, or strength outcomes.
What this means if you train hard
For women who do high-intensity training (think sprint intervals or cycling classes) or heavy lifting, this research suggests you likely don't need to modify your training intensity based on your cycle phase. The study authors note their findings give athletes, coaches, and trainers practical guidance, revealing that phase-based modifications to anaerobic training may not be necessary.
It is worth noting that this study had a small sample size (10 participants), focused exclusively on recreationally active women, and measured only anaerobic performance via the Wingate test. It did not assess endurance exercise, strength training adaptations over time, or women with menstrual irregularities. More research with larger, more diverse sample, including trained athletes and women across different age groups, is needed to fully understand the relationship between cycle phase and exercise performance.
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How to apply this to your training
If you've been holding back on hard workouts during certain phases of your cycle out of concern that your body can't handle them, this research suggests you can let that go. Here are a few practical ways to think about exercise throughout your menstrual cycle:
- Train consistently across your cycle. The data supports maintaining your regular training schedule regardless of phase, rather than building in phase-based deload weeks or intensity reductions.
- Track symptoms, not just phases. If you notice patterns like consistently feeling sluggish or strong at certain points in your cycle, those are worth paying attention to. But use your actual experience as the guide, not a generalized cycle-syncing protocol.
- Don't let the trend override your instincts. Cycle-syncing has been marketed as a science-backed optimization strategy, but the evidence for phase-based modifications to anaerobic training is thin. You know your body best. If you want to improve your VO2 max or build strength, consistency matters more than timing your workouts to your cycle.
The takeaway
These findings add to a growing body of research suggesting that hormonal fluctuations across the cycle don't significantly impair high-intensity performance. Consistent training throughout the month is both safe and supported by the science for most women.
That being said, every woman's experience is different, so no research will be able to effectively understand your unique experience. Symptoms like cramping, bloating, or disrupted sleep can affect how a workout feels, even when they don't show up in the performance data.
Listening to your body still matters. The research just suggests you don't need to preemptively dial back intensity based on cycle phase alone.