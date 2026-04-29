Syncing your workouts to your menstrual cycle is a newish concept that's piqued the interest of women. For example, it's often encouraged to prioritize energy-intensive lifting and HIIT classes to align with your often more energized follicular phase and lower-intensive movement (like Pilates or yoga) during your more sluggish-feeling luteal phase. And while you always have to meet your body where it's at for a workout, are there any physiological benefits to structuring your exercise routine around your cycle?