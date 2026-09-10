Think Restless Legs Are Just About Sleep? New Research Says Otherwise
You finally get comfortable in bed, only to feel a crawling sensation, tingling, or an overwhelming urge to move your legs.
For people with restless legs syndrome (RLS), bedtime can become a cycle of moving, settling down, and starting over.
RLS is best known for disrupting sleep, but a new systematic review suggests it may also be connected to differences in how the body regulates heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, and other functions.
About the review
RLS is a nervous system condition that causes an uncomfortable urge to move the legs, usually while resting and often in the evening or at night. Because it can disrupt sleep, it's typically considered a sleep-related problem.
Researchers wanted to determine whether RLS was also associated with differences in the autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, and body temperature.
They reviewed 41 studies published through August 2025, including 1,895 adults with RLS and 1,934 adults without it. The studies used established measures of nervous system function, blood vessel health, and blood flow.
What researchers found in people with RLS
People with RLS had changes in heart rate variability, which reflects how well the heart adjusts to changing demands. They also had less consistent blood pressure regulation, including a smaller drop in blood pressure during sleep than expected.
Some studies found less flexible blood vessels and changes in blood flow to the brain and other tissues.
The review also found associations between RLS and problems with temperature regulation, digestive, bladder, and sexual symptoms. Some research found increased sensitivity to light.
The researchers suggest several possible explanations, including changes involving dopamine and serotonin, chemicals involved in brain and nervous system function. Increased nervous system activity at night may also contribute.
What this could mean for your health
The findings don't prove that RLS causes heart, blood vessel, or digestive problems. Most studies looked at associations, so they can't establish which came first.
They do suggest that RLS may involve nervous system changes beyond the symptoms in the legs.
Because the autonomic nervous system regulates multiple functions throughout the body, changes in its activity could potentially affect several systems.
If you already pay attention to your circadian rhythm and the quality of your sleep, this review is one more reason to bring persistent leg symptoms up with a professional instead of working around them.
If restless legs are disrupting your nights
Daily routines that support your nervous system are worth keeping up, and if RLS regularly keeps you awake, consider taking these steps:
- Talk to your doctor: Discuss persistent RLS rather than assuming you have to live with it.
- Track your symptoms: Note when they occur, what they feel like, and whether you've noticed unusual sensitivity to heat or cold or digestive symptoms.
- Ask about treatment: Your doctor can look for possible contributors and discuss options. The review found some evidence that medications affecting dopamine pathways may improve certain symptoms, although more research is needed on other approaches.
- Keep the findings in perspective: The research doesn't mean RLS is causing another health problem. If you notice other symptoms, discuss them with your health care provider rather than trying to diagnose yourself.
The takeaway
RLS may be associated with changes in heart rate, blood pressure, blood flow, temperature regulation, and other functions beyond the legs.
If symptoms persist or interfere with sleep, talk with your health care provider about evaluation and treatment options.