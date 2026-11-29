A 54K-Person Study Found 2 Everyday Eating Habits Linked To Longer Life
Being told to eat better for liver health is one thing, but knowing what to put on your plate is another. If you have fatty liver disease, you might wonder which food choices are actually worth paying attention to.
A large study1 of more than 54,000 adults offers useful clues. The researchers identified two everyday eating habits associated with a lower risk of death.
About the study
The research followed 54,278 UK adults with probable metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), a condition where excess fat builds up in the liver. It's often associated with metabolic concerns such as excess weight, blood sugar issues, and high cholesterol.
Researchers tracked participants for a median of more than 15 years, during which 7,613 deaths occurred. They assessed seven dietary habits linked to better health, including eating enough fruit, vegetables, and fish; limiting processed and red meat; and choosing whole grains over refined grains.
They then looked at how each habit related to mortality, accounting for the others.
Just two eating habits stood out
Of the seven habits, only two remained independently associated with a lower risk of death.
- Limiting processed meat: Eating processed meat, including bacon, sausages, ham, and deli meats, no more than once a week was linked to better survival.
- Reducing refined grains: Lower intake of refined grains, such as white bread and many packaged breakfast cereals, was also associated with a lower risk of death.
The other five habits, including eating more fruit, vegetables, and fish, didn't show a clear independent association with mortality.
However, that doesn't mean these foods aren't beneficial. Dietary habits often overlap, making individual effects difficult to separate, and food questionnaires don't always capture eating patterns accurately.
Could liver health influence the benefits of a healthier diet?
Overall better diet quality also appeared to be more strongly associated with survival among people with more signs of liver strain. Researchers assessed this using a medical score that estimates the risk of liver scarring.
However, differences between people with more and less liver strain weren't conclusive, so more research is needed.
The study also couldn't establish why these dietary habits were linked to survival. Researchers suggested that diet may influence blood sugar regulation and inflammation, but didn't directly test these pathways.
Three ways to rethink your grains, meat, and fiber
These findings point to specific food choices you can work into your usual routine.
- Rethink your weekly processed meat intake: If bacon is a breakfast regular or deli meat is your go-to sandwich filling, try switching things up. Eggs, grilled chicken, tuna, hummus, and beans are all easy alternatives. Aim to keep processed meat to once a week or less.
- Make whole grains your everyday choice: Swap white toast for whole-grain bread. Choose oatmeal instead of refined breakfast cereals. Keep brown rice or quinoa on hand for easy meals. Check ingredient labels when buying packaged bread and cereals, as not all options marketed as healthy are made primarily with whole grains.
- Get more fiber from your meals: Beans, lentils, oats, fruits, and vegetables are all great sources of fiber. Try adding beans to a salad, berries to breakfast, or lentils to your usual dinner rotation. If you're falling short on busy days, a daily fiber supplement can help fill the gaps alongside a varied diet.
These changes can fit into meals you're already eating, rather than requiring a completely different way of cooking or shopping.
The takeaway
Of all the eating habits studied, cutting back on processed meat and refined grains showed the clearest ties to longer life for people with fatty liver disease.
If there's one thing this research gives us, it's a good reason to rethink the bacon at breakfast and the white toast on the side.