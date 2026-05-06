What No One Tells You About Losing A Parent In Adulthood
We tend to think of grief as something acute: a painful but temporary season you eventually move through and leave behind. But a recent population-based study suggests that losing a parent in adulthood isn't just an emotional event. It's a long-term, whole-body stressor with measurable ripple effects on your mental health, physical health, and even your earnings.
About the study
Grief is often treated as a personal, emotional experience, but researchers wanted to understand its broader consequences. Using Danish administrative registry data, they tracked health care use, prescription medications, employment status, and earnings over time.
The study used a matched-control approach, comparing adults who experienced a sudden, first parental death to similar adults who hadn't. Importantly, the researchers tracked outcomes both before and after the death, which revealed that many effects actually began during the caregiving phase, not just after the loss.
The effects ripple across mental health, physical health, & income
Both men and women showed increased prescriptions for mental health medications and opioids following parental loss. Women were more likely to seek psychological assistance.
Adults who lost a parent also used more health care services overall in the years following the death, suggesting grief may contribute to or unmask physical health challenges.
On the economic side, sons' earnings declined by approximately 2% five years after losing a parent; for daughters, that number was closer to 3%. Women with young children saw an even steeper decline of around 4%, likely due to the loss of informal childcare that grandparents often provide.
Perhaps most notable: many of these effects began before the parent actually died. The strain of caregiving (managing appointments, providing support, navigating anticipatory grief) appears to take a measurable toll on health and work performance even before the loss occurs.
Why women may be hit harder
Across nearly every measure, women showed more pronounced effects than men. They experienced greater declines in earnings, more mental health challenges, and higher health care utilization.
This pattern likely reflects structural load rather than vulnerability. Women are more likely to take on caregiving responsibilities for aging parents. And when a grandparent dies, working mothers often lose a crucial source of childcare support, which directly impacts their ability to maintain their careers.
Building support before & after loss
Understanding these patterns gives you the opportunity to build support systems proactively, not just after a loss, but during the caregiving phase when the strain often begins.
- Support your nervous system before burnout hits: If you're in a caregiving season, build in small, non-negotiable recovery moments. Short walks, breathwork, and earlier bedtimes can help buffer the cumulative stress. Research shows that physical activity protects against anxiety, making movement a powerful tool during high-stress seasons.
- Treat grief as a health event: Prioritize the basics: quality sleep, regular meals, and movement. These aren't luxuries; they're foundational buffers against both mental and physical health declines.
- Lean on social support early: Don't wait until after a loss to reach out. Consistent connection with friends, family, or a therapist can help offset long-term mental health impacts. Understanding can help you identify what support you need.
- Plan for bandwidth shifts at work: If possible, proactively communicate with your employer or adjust expectations. Even small dips in productivity can compound over time, so giving yourself grace (and a plan) matters.
- Stay on top of your health markers: The increased health care use post-loss suggests it's worth staying current on checkups, monitoring stress levels, and addressing any early symptoms before they escalate.
The takeaway
Losing a parent is one of life's most significant stressors, and this research shows its effects can ripple through your mental health, physical health, and career for years. The strain often begins during caregiving, not just after the loss. Building proactive support systems now can help buffer the impact when that difficult season arrives.