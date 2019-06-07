What Neurologist David Perlmutter, M.D., Eats In A Day For Optimal Brain Health

As a neurologist, one might think that my dietary preferences and other lifestyle choices would focus on brain health. While that's true, it's really important to understand that, from a holistic perspective, the notion of a "brain-healthy" diet being different from, say, a "heart-healthy" diet really doesn't make sense.

Ultimately, all of the various nuances of diet that are designed to target a specific organ system share two fundamental goals: 1) reducing inflammation, and 2) nurturing our gut microbes. So how do these two ideas play out in terms of what yours truly decides to eat?

I've actually been covering this subject quite a bit lately on Instagram, with the recent launch of my Summer Brain Challenge on Instagram. If you follow along, you'll notice that the first order of business on Day One involved getting more anti-inflammatory foods into your diet. That's because, as it turns out, food choices that target inflammation are typically synonymous with food choices that nurture the microbiome.

Keeping these two goals in mind helps simplify the process of deciding what to eat, and thus, I eat a diet that dramatically limits sugars and refined carbohydrates, celebrates the salubrious qualities of healthful fat, and is rich in fiber. Here, let me walk you through what I might eat on any given day.