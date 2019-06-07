What Neurologist David Perlmutter, M.D., Eats In A Day For Optimal Brain Health

Our evening meal features mostly vegetables with as wide a variety of colors as possible. We always include a selection that's rich in gut-friendly prebiotic fiber like onions, leeks, or dandelion greens (which are rich in a type of prebiotic fiber called inulin), as well as something cruciferous like kale, broccoli, cauliflower or cabbage. As often as we can, we try to select produce for these sides that is in season, so as to keep our nutritional intake diverse and our ingredients fresh. Importantly, most of my plate is taken up by vegetables while the protein component, which might well be a vegetable like black beans, is more of a side dish.