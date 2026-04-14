What A Major Study Reveals About Hydration & Kidney Stone Risk
If you’ve ever had a kidney stone, you probably don’t need convincing to avoid another one. The pain is enough to make anyone change their habits overnight. And the advice you’ll hear, almost universally, is simple. Drink more water.
It sounds easy enough, right? Except in real life, it rarely plays out that way. You get busy. You forget. You drink a lot one day and barely anything the next. And even when you are trying, it’s hard to know what “enough” actually looks like.
Kidney stones are more common than most people realize. About one in 11 people in the U.S. will have one, and nearly half will experience another. So if the solution is as simple as hydration, why do they keep coming back?
A new study1 takes a closer look at that question and, in doing so, challenges the idea that more water alone is the full answer.
Can hydration alone prevent kidney stones?
Researchers designed one of the largest studies of its kind to see whether people could realistically drink enough fluids to prevent kidney stones from recurring. They enrolled more than 1,600 adolescents and adults with a history of kidney stones across multiple U.S. medical centers. Participants were split into two groups. One followed standard care. The other received a much more structured hydration program.
This wasn’t just a reminder to drink more water. The intervention group had personalized fluid targets based on their body’s needs, smart water bottles that tracked intake, text reminders, coaching, and even financial incentives to stay on track. The goal was to reach a urine output of at least 2.5 liters per day, a level thought to help dilute stone-forming minerals.
Researchers then followed participants for two years, tracking not just how much they drank, but whether kidney stones actually came back.
Drinking more helped, but not enough to prevent recurrence
The intervention worked, to a point. People in the structured program did drink more and increased their urine output compared to the control group. But that increase wasn’t enough to reduce kidney stone recurrence.
Across both groups, about the same number of people experienced another stone. Even with tools, support, and strong motivation, consistently hitting those high hydration targets proved difficult.
That’s the real takeaway. It’s not that hydration doesn’t matter. It absolutely does. But relying on water alone, especially in large volumes every single day, may not be as effective or as sustainable as we’ve been led to believe.
Why electrolytes may be the missing piece
Hydration isn’t just about how much you drink. It’s about how well your body retains and uses that fluid. And that’s where electrolytes come in. Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, and magnesium help regulate fluid balance, nerve signaling, and muscle function. More importantly for kidney stone prevention, they influence how concentrated your urine becomes and how minerals like calcium and oxalate behave.
When you drink large amounts of plain water, especially quickly, your body may excrete it just as fast. That can dilute electrolytes and lead to more frequent urination without necessarily improving the internal balance that helps prevent stones.
This doesn’t mean you need sugary sports drinks. It means being more strategic. A well-formulated electrolyte supplement or simply incorporating mineral-rich foods and fluids can make hydration more efficient, not just higher in volume.
The takeaway
If you’ve been told to “just drink more water,” this study offers a more realistic approach. First, consistency matters more than extremes. Chugging water in the morning and forgetting the rest of the day won’t have the same effect as spacing fluids out.
Second, pay attention to your body. Thirst, urine color, and energy levels can all give you feedback about your hydration status.
Third, consider quality alongside quantity. Pairing fluids with electrolytes, especially if you sweat often, drink caffeine, or exercise regularly, can help you stay better hydrated with less effort. And finally, zoom out. Kidney stone risk is influenced by more than hydration alone. Diet, sodium intake, protein balance, and overall metabolic health all play a role.