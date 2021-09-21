"Ubuntu is a Bantu word (Bantu is the language group that many people in the southern half of Africa use), and it's the idea that I am because you are," says Patel. "It's an idea of mutuality that recognizes with gratitude that we could never become were it not for the gifts that other people have given us." This concept, he explains, is key to nourishing the health of your communities and, therefore, your own health.

Specifically, connecting to your community has been associated with a lower mortality risk, and according to Marya and Patel, it actually isn't good for your health to solely focus on yourself. There's a reason a connection to community is one of Maslow's hierarchy of needs—we are social creatures, and we need to connect to something greater than ourselves.

But this deep recognition of interconnectedness includes more than just your interpersonal relationships: "That idea of a really deep understanding [encompasses] not just who's in the room but who they are connected to and the places that they're from... There's an idea of history and biology of the soil and of our relationships to one another right now, they're all bound together with the idea of Ubuntu," says Patel.

In other words: Ubuntu is a deep caring and acknowledgment of the other people around you, and if we all care for each other as deeply as we care for our loved ones, we can uplift the community—which may have health benefits for us all.