Did You Know There Are Two Kinds Of Inflammation? Here’s How To Tell Them Apart

Inflammation, on some level, happens to everyone: We all know what it’s like to feel sore after a hard workout, or get a stuffy nose when we have a cold. The redness and warmth you feel on your skin when you accidentally bump your head or smack your finger against something? That’s inflammation, but it’s a totally normal and healthy process.

These instances are examples of acute inflammation, and it happens when your brain signals the release of inflammatory mediators to a specific area on your body that needs relief, damage repair, or protection from viruses and bacteria. In other words, inflammation has one job: to help your body heal itself.