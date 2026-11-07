What Is Ferritin Face? We Asked An MD For The Truth About The Viral Term
You may have seen the viral videos of women showing their before and after realizing they had “ferritin face.” Before images may show pale, dry skin paired with thinning hair, complemented by after images of women smiling when they notice a rosy glow has returned to their complexion.
The term “ferritin face” has taken the internet by storm and brought new attention to the symptoms of low iron levels. We spoke to Caroline Cromwell, M.D., a hematologist at Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian, to see if ferritin face is legitimate, plus what it actually means to have and treat low iron.
Ferritin vs. iron
Before we get into ferritin face, we have to ask the question, what is ferritin really? And how is it different from iron?
Iron is the building block for our blood, Cromwell explains. “It's a protein that helps us build our red blood cells.” Iron levels are easily impacted by what we eat, meaning they fluctuate often.
Ferritin is a more accurate reflection of our iron reserves “It's kind of like our gas tank. I like to tell patients, your gas tank is kind of running low,” Cromwell says. Ferritin numbers help doctors assess a patient’s iron status.
Is ferritin face real?
Cromwell was clear that you can’t diagnose yourself with low ferritin simply by looking in the mirror, the same way she can’t diagnose a patient by looking them up and down. But she confirmed that your appearance can give you clues about what’s happening in your body.
These changes aren’t specific to low ferritin, but can appear when someone has low levels.
- Hair loss
- Dry skin
- Brittle nails
- Eye bags
Other symptoms of low ferritin
Low ferritin shows up in many ways beyond physical appearance. Classic signs include…
- Fatigue
- Restless legs
- Craving ice
- Heavy menstrual periods
- Dizziness, in more extreme cases,
Is having low ferritin the same as anemia?
When you hear low iron, you may think of anemia, which is the clinical condition for low iron. But physicians have changed their perspective, and now consider low ferritin levels treatable even if lab results don’t show numbers in the range of clinical anemia.
“Even if our iron levels are low, but we don't have anemia, that can still affect us in all of the ways we are talking about,” Cromwell says. “There’s still debate between different people, but general thinking is that a ferritin under 50 or 30 is telling us about iron deficiency in the body,” she says.
If you are worried that your ferritin levels are low, Cromwell suggests specifically bringing up ferritin guidelines with your doctor and taking a closer look at your lab work. Low ferritin levels that don’t reach clinical guidelines for anemia may not be immediately flagged. You can also see a hematologist, like Cromwell, if you want more specialized care.
Treating low ferritin levels
People with low ferritin levels are often started on oral iron supplements, Cromwell says, but many experience negative digestive side effects. Some people experience constipation, others diarrhea, and then some other patients just don't absorb the iron supplements well.
If an oral supplement doesn’t work, the next step is intravenous iron infusions. More and more patients are being started with IV infusions, Cromwell says, especially those who are pregnant or have preexisting digestive issues. Patients who have severe anemia are also started on iron infusions.
This is not to say that everyone who is noticing hair loss or dry skin should start taking iron supplements. Cromwell is clear that you should not start taking an iron supplement just because you think you have ferritin face. Iron supplements should only be taken by people who see low levels of ferritin in their labwork, and even then it is best to discuss any new supplements with a doctor.
The takeaway
So is ferritin face real? Based on our conversation with Dr. Cromwell, our answer is yes, it is. It might not be the most accurate way to diagnose low ferritin, but the increased awareness of how low ferritin levels that don’t qualify as anemia can still have a measurable effect on people is a net positive.
If you’re worried you might have low ferritin levels, take a look at any recent lab work and bring it up with your doctor. They may refer you to a hematologist for more specialized care. And in the meantime, you can add some extra red meat, spinach, and legumes to your diet to increase your daily iron levels.