Cashmere is a very distinct fabric that's famous for how weightless, smooth, and gentle it feels. It’s soft—but not slippery or overly shiny. And that’s exactly the sort of skin care products you should be looking for.

To get cashmere-like skin, you’ll want hydrating, conditioning products that have a light texture and easy finish. Think about how cozy, but not constricting or heavy, it feels to wrap yourself in a cashmere blanket. That’s exactly how it should feel when you apply products.

The finish is also important: You want something that dries down quickly, and doesn’t leave a sticky, tacky, or noticeable residue. Cashmere looks luminous, but isn’t gleaming.

And just like cashmere itself, the higher quality materials the product is made out of, the better it’ll feel.