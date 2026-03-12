Boy kibble is basically a bowl of ground beef and rice, and it gained traction on TikTok as an easy, low-effort way to hit your protein goals. It’s also in direct opposition to the 2023 trend of “girl dinner” which is typically considered to be a plate of bite-sized carb-heavy foods. The meal is intentionally plain and repetitive (like dog food in a way), and designed to hit gym-goes protein and carb needs.