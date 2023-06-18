That’s where the new wave of body oils come in—these silky body oils have the most radiant finish, without the spazzy sparkle of yesteryear. They slide over skin, leaving behind a slight trail of shine with none of the greasy, goopy feeling. It’s just enough of a radiant boost to get you glowing.

They’re also, ultimately, about the health of the skin. Just like honey or glass skin prioritized skin care first, these formulas are about nurturing the epidermis—rather than suffocating with a faux coating of shine.

Personally, I love something with a drier, lighter texture—so I look for options made with safflower seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and jojoba oil. (Sometimes these are coined dry body oils.) But if you like your gloss with a bit more oomph, olive oil and coconut oil are popular ingredients.

Tatcha’s Hinoki Body Oil not only looks great on, but it feels great to apply—the woodsy scent is shown to calm the senses. OleHenrickson’s Firmly Yours Toning Dry Body Oil improves texture with peptides, while conditioning with botanical oils. mindbodgyreen’s dry body oil uses antioxidant-rich botanicals that support the barrier and can protect the collagen layer. For those who do want a bit of shimmer, Costa Brazil Sol Sunlight Body Oil is a delightful option.

I will say, getting glass-like skin on such a large surface area requires a bit of prep work. To start, you’ll want to regularly exfoliate your skin (without going overboard!). For most folks that will be one to three times a week. Gentle exfoliation keeps the skin texture smooth, and helps the body gloss slink over the skin easier.

You can also layer hydration, which is what I typically do. After a shower, I’ll usually apply a body lotion and let it sink in. Applying an emollient and humectant-rich lotion plumps up the skin, so it appears supple and dewy (especially important for places like the neck and decolletage). Look for options formulated with botanical butters, aloe vera, glycerin, or hyaluronic acid, which can all quench dry skin.

Then I apply my body oil of choice. The finish is practically red-carpet ready, although I certainly don’t have any of those to visit anytime soon. Although, celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech once told me that every day should be red carpet worthy, and I’m inclined to agree.