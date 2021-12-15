We should note: Not everyone identifies with these four types. If your immune system is balanced, you might not notice any of the following signs or symptoms. Moday concurs: “That's not all that I see, obviously, but I do see people who come in with allergies, chronic diseases (like diabetes, heart disease, etc.), autoimmune disease, or people who just come in and say, ‘I cannot shake a cold,’ or ‘I constantly get sinus infections, and I don't know what's going on,’” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. So these immunotypes are more for people with unexplained, sometimes confusing, symptoms that they’d like to uncover.

But enough chat: Below, Moday breaks down the four immunotypes and how to tell which you potentially have.