One Month Of These Simple Diet Shifts Can Reduce Your Biological Age
When it comes to supporting longevity, we often think in terms of years: decades of disciplined habits, long-term lifestyle overhauls, and the slow accumulation of healthy choices.
But recent research1 suggests the timeline for meaningful change might be much shorter than we assumed. In fact, certain dietary shifts may move the needle on biological age markers in just four weeks.
About the study
Biological age reflects how your body functions at a cellular level; it doesn't always match your chronological age. Researchers have become increasingly interested in whether lifestyle factors can shift these markers, and if so, how quickly.
To explore this, researchers analyzed 104 participants aged 65 to 75, randomly assigning them to one of four diets varying in protein source and macronutrient composition. The diets included omnivorous high-fat, omnivorous high-carbohydrate, and two semi-vegetarian options. They measured biological age using KDM-derived δAge, an index that pulls together multiple aging biomarkers to estimate physiological age.
High-carb & semi-vegetarian diets showed the biggest shifts
After four weeks, participants in the omnivorous high-carbohydrate group showed a significant reduction in KDM-derived δAge compared to those on the omnivorous high-fat diet. The semi-vegetarian groups showed similar reductions in biological age markers.
The idea is that the interactions of macronutrients, not just any single one, appear to matter. The researchers noted that while protein source may influence biological age, the balance of dietary fat and fiber likely plays an significant role here. Fiber supports insulin sensitivity, reduces inflammation, and promotes healthier lipid profiles.
The point isn't to fear fat or load up on any one macronutrient, but rather that a diet rich in fiber and whole food carbohydrates may give your body's aging markers a meaningful nudge in the right direction.
How to eat for younger biological age markers
This study offers some useful signals, but there's more than one way to eat healthy. A few considerations:
- Prioritize both protein and plants: While this study found benefits in semi-vegetarian and high-carb diets, an omnivorous approach rich in quality protein and plenty of plants (fiber!) can offer the best of both worlds. Adequate protein supports muscle mass, metabolism, and healthy aging and fiber supports blood sugar, heart health, and digestive health.
- Think about your carb-to-fat ratio: The high-carbohydrate omnivorous diet outperformed the high-fat version in this study. Quality matters here, so think whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables rather than refined carbs. We don't suggest fearing fat, just choose your sources wisely (like olive oil, avocados, and nuts) and stay mindful of total intake.
- Personalize your approach: What works for one person may not work for another. Working with a health care provider and tracking your own markers through regular labs can help you find the eating pattern that supports your goals.
The takeaway
This research suggests that meaningful shifts in biological age markers can happen in weeks, not years. The specific dietary pattern that works best may vary from person to person, so consider working with a provider to find your personal formula.