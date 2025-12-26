Topical skin care products won't change your skin overnight, and neither will skin supplements. However, research does show that hydrolyzed collagen peptides can enhance overall skin hydration and elasticity and ease the appearance of wrinkles after 90 days of supplementation.* (So you'll want to give your collagen ritual adequate time to shine.) There's much more to learn about this complex ingredient, so check out this breakdown for a deeper dive into the research and benefits behind collagen supplementation.